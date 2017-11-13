West Michigan’s chance of a white Thanksgiving





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It appears the cold temperatures that gripped West Michigan earlier this month will stick around.

NOVEMBER SO FAR

So far this November, temperatures have been 5.4 degrees below average. Of the past 20 days, 17 have posted below average temperatures.

Michigan ski resorts are taking advantage of the cold by making snow, according to Bill’s Blog. Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands in northern Michigan opened this past Sunday – its earliest opening in 20 years. Bittersweet Ski Resort opened Saturday, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The cold has not translated into much natural snow here; southwest lower Michigan has recorded just two-tenths of an inch so far this month.

A WHITE THANKSGIVING?

But don’t rule out the chance of a white Thanksgiving. This year the holiday falls on Nov. 23, and the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 calls for below average temperatures from the Great Lakes and Mississippi Valley eastward.

The lower temps means a higher chance of snowfall across the Great Lakes, especially northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The statistical average for a white Thanksgiving in southwest Michigan is around 30 percent; this year appears there will be a better than 50 percent chance of a white Thanksgiving.

So it’s possible you could get a chance to throw a few snowballs or make a snowman to burn off the excess calories of the Thanksgiving feast.

As for a white Christmas, time will tell. The statistical average for a snowy Christmas is about 60 percent for southwest Michigan.

—-

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 winter outlook

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

