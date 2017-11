KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Kentwood Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of 48th Street and Eastern Avenue.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Police on scene said one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

