WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two boys were injured after an explosion in Newaygo County Monday night, according to dispatchers.

It happened near the intersection of East Monroe Street and Sycamore Avenue in Wilcox Township, north of White Cloud.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that one of the boys put trash into a burn barrel when it exploded.

One was airlifted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at time.

