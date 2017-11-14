District: Kalamazoo Central HS teacher dies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teacher at Kalamazoo Central High School died earlier this week, district officials confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

Kalamazoo Public Schools officials said that grief counselors will be at the school Tuesday following the death of Christopher Bullmer, who was an English teacher.

The district released the following statement Tuesday:

“Kalamazoo Public Schools is deeply saddened by the passing of Kalamazoo Central teacher Christopher Bullmer. Grief counselors will be available to students today, and through the week as needed.”

The district didn’t release any additional information regarding Bullmer’s death.

