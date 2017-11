GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) County music sensation Blake Shelton is making a stop in Grand Rapids in February. Shelton will be in concert along with Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.

eightWest is giving you the chance to win.

Enter here:

