Ex-nursing home worker sentenced in freezing death

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A former nursing home employee will spend six months behind bars in connection to the freezing death of an 85-year-old woman.

Yahira Zamora appeared in court Tuesday for sentencing in the October 2016 death of Kathryn Brackett.

Brackett had Alzehimer’s disease. She walked out of Crystal Springs assisted living facility on 68th Street SE in Gaines Township and froze to death outside.

Zamora pleaded no contest to second-degree vulnerable adult abuse for allowing Brackett to get outside unnoticed. She admitted she heard an alarm go off, but never checked the door.

A second worker – Denise Filcek – was also charged in Brackett’s death. She pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally placing false information on a health chart.

Filcek is expected back in court for sentencing later in November.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

