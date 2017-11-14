Feds offer $5,000 reward in gun store burglary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of 76 stolen guns from a Cedar Springs store.

Eighty-nine guns were taken on Nov. 4 from the Family Farm & Home off 17 Mile NE east of White Creek Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said 13 of the guns have been recovered since then.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the recovery of the remaining guns.

Since September, 122 guns have been stolen from various locations around West Michigan. The same group of teens stole 13 guns from the Cabela’s in Grandville and 20 guns from Barracks 616 in Cascade Township.

As of Nov. 8, 104 guns remain at large.

