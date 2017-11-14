Find love for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – When it comes to meeting that “special someone”, many people these days are turning to online dating services. While some of the ads for those services might look romantic… the truth is, online dating can be dangerous.
Kim Kanoza of Matchmaker Michigan joined us to talk about dating safety!
>>> See video above to learn more.
Safety Tips For Online Dating
- Don’t give out your personal information
- Communicate through phone calls or face to face – not through texting or emails
- Arrange dates at a neutral territory and in a public space
