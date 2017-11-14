Firefighter injured after falling through floor during fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through the floor of a burning Battle Creek home.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, crews were alerted to the fire at a house on Fremont Place, located between Fremont and Chestnut streets, north of M-66.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says 18 firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries after falling through the floor, according to investigators.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which destroyed the home.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze, which remains under investigation.

