Girls charged after assault video posted online

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teen girls face felony charges after allegedly recording the assault of a 17-year-old and then posting the video online.

The 13- and 14-year-old girls are charged with unarmed robbery and unlawful posting of a message, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday night.

Those are 15-year and two-year felonies, respectively.

Authorities say the girls recorded the Nov. 4 attack on the 17-year-old in Muskegon Heights and posted it on Facebook. In the video, they can be heard laughing as the 17-year-old was beaten, his phone was taken and the attacker ordered him to take off his clothes.

Authorities say the 17-year-old was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

The suspected attacker, 18-year-old Trevon Godbolt, was arrested Nov. 7 after authorities released a still image of his face from the video. He is charged with unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment and has pleaded not guilty.

The teen girls are not in custody, Hilson said.

