Grand Rapids church closes amid threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids church is closing its offices and some services Tuesday in light of a threat made from across the state.

The Westminster Presbyterian Church said in a Facebook post that Grand Rapids police informed the church it was a “target listed within a suspicious package” found in Dearborn Heights along with other faith communities.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky told 24 Hour News 8 that a toiletry bag was found outside a house in Dearborn Heights. An unloaded handgun and a map with multiple address circled were found inside the bag. One of the addresses was connected to the church, which is located at 47 Jefferson Avenue SE.

Authorities told the church it isn’t in immediate danger. But due to the threat, the Westminster Child Development Center, Downtown Food Pantry, open door ministry and offices are closed Tuesday.

“Although we do not know the motive or intent behind the creation of this list, we offer our support for the other faith communities included — and all perpetually marginalized faith communities,” the church said in the Facebook post.

“We pray to continue our witness undeterred in our commitments to interfaith solidarity, justice, and peace among people. By God’s grace, we will continue to go into the world in peace, have courage, and hold on to all that is good.”

Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for a full report.

—–

Online:

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

