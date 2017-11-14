How you can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Be a Santa to a Senior program needs your help to spread holiday cheer to seniors living in the Grand Rapids area.

“In 2006, our franchise company had actually noticed that there was a lack in our community for the seniors who are financially troubled, who would basically be alone this holiday season — no family, no friends,” Crystal LeFaive of Home Instead Senior Care told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday.

Anyone who wishes to participate can get a tag from a Be a Senior to a Senior tree at one of eight locations in metro Grand Rapids, purchase something a senior needs and then drop it off. Home Instead Senior Care partners with local schools to wrap and hand-deliver the gifts.

Seniors who wish to get a gift can reach out to the Grand Rapids Housing Commission or Meals on Wheels.

LaFaive said she’s seen “an amazing turnaround” from seniors who participate.

“It’s a connection with humanity. They feel lost, alone and forgotten, and we are there to make sure that they are aware that people out there in the community actually think of them,” she said.

Here’s where you can pick up a tag:

Walmart, 4542 Kenowa Ave. SW, Grandville, MI

David Carrier Law, 4965 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI

Kentwood Senior Center, 355 48th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI

The Village of Heather Hills, 1157 Medical Park Drive, Grand Rapids, MI

Sarah Care, 2211 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Sarah Care, 2024 Health Drive SW, Suite B, Wyoming, MI

You can also call 616.988.7878 or 616.988.5155 for more information about the program.

