It’s time to sign up for holiday assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the Holidays just around the corner, deadlines are fast approaching to sign up for holiday assistance. If you think that you or your family will need assistance, you need to reach out and sign up right away. Waiting till closer to Christmas could result in not receiving the help you need.

Every county and local agency across West Michigan has different deadlines and different ways to sign up. The best way to get the help you need is to contact your local food pantry or call 2-1-1.

The United Way 2-1-1 is the referral resource for all assistance in Kent County, including the Salvation Army. By simply calling 2-1-1, and talking with their representatives, they can see if you qualify for the services you need.

Holiday assistance and Angel Tree Toy Drive deadlines are approaching so get signed up today.

Find out more about the services provided by the Salvation Army.

Learn more United Way and the 2-1-1.

Find an Angel Tree Toy Drive location where you can get involved and donate a toy.

