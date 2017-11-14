Kalamazoo man killed in Cass County crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is dead after the vehicle he was riding hit a tree.

It happened around 10:44 a.m. Monday on Decatur Road near Shurte Street in Cass County’s Penn Township, west of Three Rivers.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Russell Jett Jr. died in the crash. He worked for Tire Wholesalers of Kalamazoo and was heading to Cassopolis when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree, according to investigators.

It’s believed Jett was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs played any role in the crash.

