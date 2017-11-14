Ladies – do something special for yourself

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) This month is flying by. Thanksgiving is already next week and another not-so-official holiday “Firearm deer season” starts tomorrow!! That means there could be a lot of folks looking for a extra things to do this week, you know, to pass the time, while their significant other is off in the woods. We suggest shopping, if that’s your thing! Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique are offering deep deals for “Deer Widows Week”, 25% off all of your purchases.
Check out the video above.
Both stores are a fun mix of home decor, fashion, jewelry, holiday decorations… it would be hard to leave empty handed!
Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
- 6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia
- https://myrtlemaesboutique.com/
Dutton General Store
- 3422 68th Street SE – Dutton
- http://www.duttongeneralstore.com/