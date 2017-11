GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who left a woman alone after she took a fatal dose of heroin is going to jail.

On Tuesday, Todd Stearns was sentenced to three to 10 years in connection to the death of 19-year-old Jessica Bailey, who died in May behind Lake Forest Apartments near Soft Water Lake.

Authorities say Stearns was present when she overdosed on heroin and knew she died, but did not report it.

Stearns was found in Bailey’s car on May 23 and arrested following a two-hour search.

