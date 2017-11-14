MSP: Speed possible factor in deadly Montcalm Co. crash

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Montcalm County early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Fenwick Road near Miller Road in Fairplain Township, east of Greenville.

Michigan State Police said a man was driving eastbound when he lost control, went off the road and struck some trees.

The driver, 21-year-old Kevin Michael Cantrell of Fenwick, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a MSP news release.

Cantrell was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Troopers believe speed may have been a factor, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

