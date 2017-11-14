Planning for your future over the holiday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) When you’re gathering with family this holiday season, it can be the perfect time to have those tough conversations about planning for the future. Today we’re joined by our Expert in Estate Planning David Carrier, and he’s brought along Lloyd and Larry Copenbarger.
Watch the video above
Go to David Carrier’s website to find out about LifePlan workshops in your area
The Law Offices of David L. Carrier
Estate Planning & Elder Law
Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage
(616) 361-8400
http://www.davidcarrierlaw.com