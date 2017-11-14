Muskegon PD: 2 shot outside convenience store

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Muskegon convenience store Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Sunny Mart along E. Apple Avenue, a couple of blocks west of US-31.

The victims are a 19-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both of whom are from Muskegon. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said both were sitting in the front of an SUV outside the convenience store.

The 24 Hour News 8 crew on the scene saw police tape around that SUV. The front driver’s side window was broken and pieces of glass could be seen on the ground. There was also an evidence marker near the vehicle and at least two more near the store.

