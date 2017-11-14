Storm Team 8 Forecast





WEATHER WEAR

Heavy Coat

Mittens/Gloves

TODAY

Partly Cloudy

NOON: 42

HIGH: 49

WINDS: S 5-15 mph

SUNRISE 7:33 a.m.

SUNSET 5:19 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry with some Sunshine Today

Rain Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday

Dry Thursday

Potential Weekend Storm

TODAY Rare November sunshine today with partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will peak to near seasonable levels in the upper 40s. The wind will also pick up from the south 10-15 mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT Clouds will fill the sky once again tonight. The evening hours will be dry with rain showers arriving by daybreak or just before from northwest to southeast. The wind will be a bit breezy from the south with fairly mild, overnight temperatures remaining in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY It will be a wet Wednesday to kick off the Firearm Deer Hunting Season. Widespread rain will move through the area, starting early in the morning. Just about everyone will see 3-6 hours of steady rain and about 1/4 to 1/2 inch. It will be heaviest and most widespread through about 2pm. It may be a little bit breezy at times with winds shifting from the SSW to the W as a cold front slides through.

THURSDAY Look for partly cloudy, cool and dry weather on Thursday with temperatures in the low-mid 40s.

LATE WEEK STORM A stronger storm system will move through the area from Friday into Saturday. A warm front will approach Friday. We’ll be cloudy and a bit breezy with showers developing. It’s not impossible there could be a thundershower. Temperatures most of the day will climb through the 40s. Then, as a warm front passes through, we may briefly nudge close to 50 degrees. That warm air will be short-lived as a cold front arrives early Saturday, That will bring strong west to northwest winds and falling temperatures into the 30s. Rain showers will likely change to snow showers by the end of the day. Gusts to 30-40 mph are possible Saturday. It’s possible that it may be too windy for the balloons in the Holiday parades on Saturday (Grand Rapids, Hudsonville and Battle Creek) and that strong wind will be no friend of the kickers and quarterbacks in the Football Frenzy games on Saturday (high school and college). The models vary on the intensity of the storm system so stay tuned to future updates.

Check out Bill’s Blog. Bill has more on the snow in the U.P. and northern Lower Michigan (ski season is already underway) and more on our long-range weather.



8 Day Forecast Day Planner Futurecast SW Mich Forecast SE Mich Forecast Northern Mich Forecast Western UP Forecast

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

