Vehicle broadsided, rolls; 1 hospitalized

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a rollover crash near Cedar Springs.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the corner of Algoma Avenue and Indian Lakes Road NE in Algoma Township, southwest of Cedar Springs.

Kent County Dispatch says a vehicle was broadsided in the intersection, then rolled over and landed in a nearby yard.

One person was trapped in the vehicle that was broadsided and had to be freed by emergency responders. That person was then airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital. The patient’s condition was not immediately available.

Dispatchers could not specify whether the injured person was a driver or passenger, nor could they provide any information about the gender or age of the patient.

No other injuries were reported.

