Wet and windy deer hunting season opener





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gusty winds and widespread showers will greet hunters Wednesday in lower Michigan for the start of the regular firearm deer hunting season.

A low pressure system will move across the upper Great Lakes, dragging a moisture-rich cold front with it. That will lead to showers most of the day Wednesday, especially during midday.



As the front passes, winds will shift from southerly to westerly and pick up strength. Winds in the early morning will range from 10 mph to 15 mph, but will increase after the cold front to 10 mph to 20 mph with stronger gusts. Winds will generally be strongest near Lake Michigan.



Rain will be fairly steady Wednesday with the best chance for solid rain over the midday.



The first full weekend of firearms deer hunting in Michigan will be rougher. Stronger winds, rain and even snow are in our 8-day forecast.

