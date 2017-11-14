Woman blamed for explosion at motel sentenced to prison

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — A woman who authorities say caused an explosion and fire in a northern Michigan motel room that injured her two children has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Authorities say Amanda Lynn Skardoutos was trying to make butane hash oil on May 17 when she was injured in the explosion at Green Mill Motel in Manton.

She pleaded no contest last month to second-degree child abuse and third-degree arson. A judge on Monday sent her to prison for 80 to 120 months. She initially faced charges including maintaining a drug house.

Skardoutos apologized in court, saying she accepted her punishment.

Roughly half of the motel was destroyed. Police say her children were severely burned. She was living with them at the motel.

