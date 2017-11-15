2 sentenced for GR attempted armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people involved in an armed robbery resulting in a man being shot have been sentenced to time behind bars.

Tuesday, Anthony Tate was sentenced to a minimum of 13-40 years in prison for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and firearm charges, according to Judge Paul Sullivan’s office.

Thalia Martinez was sentenced to a year in jail with 175 days served and five years of probation for assault with intent to rob while armed.

A third person, Steven McLain, was sentenced to 8-25 years in jail back in August.

Authorities had said the victim was lured to the robbery under the guise of the sale of a MacBook Pro from one of the suspects. During the robbery, the 25-year-old victim was shot in the leg.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

