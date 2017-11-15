Amber Alert for 3 children after Muskegon shooting

Related Coverage Muskegon PD: 2 shot outside convenience store

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for three children who are believed to be with the suspect in a shooting in Muskegon, police say.

The Muskegon Police Department identified the children as 16-month-old Jariah Render, 2-year-old Ja-Raun Render Jr. and 3-year-old Lamir Jamerson.

Authorities say they are believed to be with Jaraun Dequan Render, 22, who was last seen driving a burgundy 1997 Chevrolet Suburban. A license plate number for that SUV was not available.

Render faces charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm following a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Sunny Mart convenience store along E. Apple Avenue.

Two people who were in a white SUV sustained multiple gunshot wounds: 19-year-old Linda Jamerson and 26-year-old Dajuan Edison, both of whom are from Muskegon. Police said Jamerson remained in critical condition Wednesday, while Edison was in fair condition.

Authorities say Render and Jameson were in a domestic relationship. All three of the children are hers; at least one of them is also Render’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7453.

