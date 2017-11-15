5 events aim to draw professionals home to W MI

Related Coverage ReThink W. MI uses holiday to bring natives back for good





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A program that aims to draw professionals back to West Michigan is expanding.

ReThink West Michigan is offering six networking events from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving at:

Eve at The B.O.B. in Grand Rapids,

Walldorff Brewpub & Bistro in Hastings,

The Stearns Hotel in Ludington,

The Block (above Unruly Brewing) in Muskegon, and

Brew Merchant in Holland.

The events are free, but attendees should register online.

Thirty-one companies with open positions will be represented across the five events.

“They’re hiring. They’re looking for students that are graduating in December that are at school and coming for the holiday. They’re looking for people that have left that want to come home in those mid-level positions, and above in some of the higher positions, too,” Cindy Brown, the executive director of Hello West Michigan, told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday.

This is the sixth year of the annual ReThink West Michigan events, which are timed to attract young professionals while they’re back in town for the holiday. The events have resulted in 53 hires in the last four years, organizers say.

“It’s priceless to sit down and have a conversation with an actual recruiter,” Brown said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

