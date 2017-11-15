BCPD: No evidence of abduction attempt

Related Coverage BCPD investigating attempted abduction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly a week of investigation, Battle Creek police say they haven’t found evidence backing an abduction claim made by a child last Friday.

The initial incident was reported on the evening of Nov. 10 in the 100 block of Winter Street in Battle Creek. Police said a 10-year-old boy told police he was in his backyard when an unknown male in a ski mask approached him and grabbed him by the arm. The boy also told police the boy bit the suspect when he was grabbed and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, police said.

In a release Wednesday, police said they are still taking the allegation seriously, but there is no indication of anyone looking to or trying to abduct children in Battle Creek.

Police are encouraging residents to remain aware of their surroundings and to remind children to be aware of and avoid strangers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

