Calvin volleyball reaches for national title





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the Calvin College Knights take to the court in the NCAA Division III Volleyball Championships, they’ll do it in in front of a home crowd.

Calvin is hosting the tournament at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids. The Knights are among eight teams participating.

The tournament runs Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Calvin’s first game is Thursday versus Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) in the quarterfinals.

“We’re really excited that we’re going to be able to play on our home court in front of our home fans,” Calvin volleyball head coach Amber Warners said. “We don’t take that for granted, thinking that because it’s home it’s going to be anything other than a tough battle.”

“I don’t think there’s one of the eight team that doesn’t want to win this thing,” she continued. “We’re taking one day at a time, one practice at a time. The biggest match of our lives is tomorrow night.”

The championship title match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

