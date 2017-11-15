Celebrate the season with The Nutcracker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are a magical time, and one of the best loved shows that hits the stage during the month of December is The Nutcracker, performed by the Grand Rapids Ballet!

Rachael was 8 when she first saw the Nutcracker at Devos Performance Hall… and it took her breath away! You may recall, a few years back, the Grand Rapids Ballet re-imagined this legendary show, with sets by Tony award winner Eugene Lee and choreography by the world famous Val Caniparoli. One December 1st, which is just a couple weeks from this Friday – then, the curtain will go up again!

Right now, dancers are rehearsing and costumes are being prepped.

We got the chance to stop by and “check in” on the busy transformation… take a look in the video above!

DeVos Performance Hall

December 1- 7:30pm

December 2 – 2pm & 7:30pm

December 3 – 2pm

December 8 – 7:30pm

December 9 – 2pm & 7:30pm

December 10 – 2pm

Clara’s Party – December 3

Amway Grand Plaza

11am photos and crafts

12:15pm – lunch

2pm – matinee performance

