GR church reopens after violence threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids church forced to close its doors due to a threat of violence has reopened.

Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Grand Rapids was closed Tuesday following a threat to places of worship across the state was found in Dearborn Heights. In a release, the church said it was fully open Wednesday after close collaboration with law enforcement.

The church was alerted that it was listed as a primary target by Grand Rapids police Tuesday after a threat against other places of worship across the state was found in a bag stuffed in a bush outside a Dearborn Heights home. There was also an unloaded handgun and map with several addresses circled in the bag.

Authorities told Westminster does not appear to be in ongoing danger, the release said.

