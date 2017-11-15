Grand Rapids PD: Armed man robs Little Caesars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the man who held up a pizza restaurant Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Little Caesars on W. Fulton Street at National Avenue.

The robber was armed with a handgun, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. Police say he got away with cash, though they weren’t immediately certain how much.

A K-9 was called in to try to track the suspect but didn’t find him.

Police say they do not believe the robbery was linked to a Nov. 11 incident at a Tim Horton’s only a few blocks away. In that case, the robber was frightened off by an alarm and didn’t steal anything.

