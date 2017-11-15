Great American Smokeout: A day to quit smoking





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials across America will ask smokers to put down the cigarettes for a good cause Thursday.

It’s for the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, which is held every year on the third Thursday of November.

Organizers say when a smoker quits, even for one day, they are taking a step towards a healthier life and reducing their risk for cancer.

Globally, lung cancer kills more people than any other cancer — more than breast, colorectal and prostate cancers combined, according to Spectrum Health.

In Michigan, Spectrum Health says nearly 1.5 million people — 19 percent — use tobacco. Nearly 15 percent of middle school students across the state currently use tobacco, jumping to more than 23 percent of high schoolers.

Dr. Glenn Van Otteren, director of the Lung Mass and Cancer Clinic at Spectrum Health, spoke to 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak Wednesday.

