GRFD receives national safety award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Federal Highway Safety Administration has recognized the Grand Rapids Fire Department for efforts to reduce risk to first responders at traffic crashes.

GRFD was presented was the Roadways Safety Foundation Award Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

A key part of the GRFD’s efforts is Utility Two, a former city public works truck that was repurposed by the fire department to emphasize safety. Instead of being sent to an auction, the department painted it red, attached a large shock absorber and put lights and a siren on it.

Utility Two went into service in 2011, after a number of more expensive GRFD vehicles were struck while blocking highway crashes.

Since then, Utility Two has been struck three times, protecting first responders working crash scenes and saving the city from costly repairs to more expensive fire engines and ladder trucks. The large attenuator on the back of the unit is designed to lessen the impact to vehicles that collide with it.

Utility One is a joint effort between the GRFD, Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan State Police, Kent County Road Commission, West Michigan Transportation Operations Center and private towing companies.

“Our team’s efforts were instrumental in increasing emergency responder safety and reducing secondary crashes,” GRFD Fire Chief John Lehman said in a release. “We did that by rapidly clearing roadway accidents using our Utility two block/attenuator.

“This is an outstanding award to receive. Our regional stakeholders put in an immense amount of hard work and innovative planning. Their efforts have improved the working conditions for our emergency personnel who respond to motor vehicle crashes on our highways.”

