GVSU boots fraternity for alcohol, hazing offenses

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been kicked off of Grand Valley State University’s campus following an investigation sparked by an alcohol-related incident.

Steve Glass, the university’s interim dean of students, confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the investigation began in September.

He said that members appealed the decision once, but the university’s investigation led them to uphold the choice to remove the fraternity. Sigma Phi Epsilon will not be able to start back up at GVSU for at least five years.

“If you live your values, I want to work with you,” Glass told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday. “If you can’t live your values, you don’t have a place at Grand Valley State University.”

While investigating the reported alcohol-related incident from September, Glass said university officials uncovered evidence of hazing and several alcohol-related offenses.

He said there was “such a high proportion” of issues that they would have essentially had to kick every member out. Instead, the fraternity was removed.

“When a student comes to Grand Valley State University, we expect them to be safe. We expect them to be able to join a student organization without feeling fear,” said Glass.

He explained that the fraternity, which is a part of the Interfraternity Council, has a history of breaking rules on the Allendale campus.

Sigma Phi Epsilon had just been taken off of university probation in January.

Now, GVSU is working with all of the IFC fraternities to promote better leadership. Student IFC leaders mandated new training for fraternities, hoping to prevent future incidents.

