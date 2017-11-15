Memorial run, walk held to honor Theresa Lockhart





PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, the Kalamazoo Area Runners came together to honor and remember Theresa Lockhart during a 4-mile run.

Step after step. Breath after breath. Mile after mile.

Theresa Lockhart was a member of Kalamazoo Area Runners, a local club. She could often be found Wednesday evenings running a 4-mile loop, starting at the Portage YMCA.

On Wednesday night that same group ran again, with one notable exception.

“Runners are resilient, and we just like to show our support to one another,” said Angie Boynton, a member of Kalamazoo Area Runners.

Angie Boynton didn’t run with Lockhart on those Wednesdays, but she’s a runner, and she says that means a lot. That is why Boynton running for her Wednesday tonight.

“I didn’t know Theresa, but I have friends who knew her and you know this is something we do to honor people,” Boynton said. “And memorials are important, and when we get together, it’s just about showing everyone we are a strong community and that’s why we’re here.”

In running, miles are measured in minutes; life is measured in years. Wednesday night, runners gathered to pay their respects to one of their own.

“I think it’s good to kind of have that little moment of solidarity… with people just when you’re showing support,” said Boynton. “And it’s kind of just like cleansing.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

