Mercy Health to merge with other MI group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan health care group is going through a merger affecting over 22,000 employees.

Trinity Health-owned Mercy Health will be merging with Livionia-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health Systems of the same company.

The new system will include 10 hospitals, nine outpatient health centers, 12 urgent care facilities and employ more than 22,500 people. A Trinity Health release said the merger is part of its national strategy to integrate resources to serve its communities better.

The combined Michigan system will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

