Muskegon works to stay humble in playoffs





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Big Reds are eyeing an state championship, but they’ll have to beat two more opponents to earn the title.

On Saturday, undefeated Muskegon crushed DeWitt 49-0 in a regional final. It was a clinic in how to dominate — something Muskegon is familiar with lately as the Big Reds have averaged 50 points per game in the playoffs.

==Above, Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield discusses the victory over DeWitt.==

Head coach Shane Fairfield says he and his coaching staff are working to make sure their players don’t get overconfident. They’ve come up with a metaphor to get that message across:

“Perfume smells beautiful … it can make a guy lose his mind. But if you drink it, it will kill you. It’s poison,” Fairfield said. “If you start to smell yourself, smell too many roses and you get too full of yourself, even though it looks like it’s sweet, smells beautiful and things look great, if you let it get away from you, it could kill you.”

Muskegon will play Battle Creek Harper Creek, which is also 12-0, in a state semifinal at East Kentwood High School Saturday afternoon.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:



Football Frenzy



Online:



MHSAA football

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

