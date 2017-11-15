Opioid Epidemic – get drug-free pain relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the opioid epidemic ever growing in our country, we sometimes forget that people start abusing prescription drugs because they are in pain and need relief. The truth is, if you suffer from neck and back pain there is a drug free pain relief option. Here to tell us more is our expert in this area, Dr. Christopher Miller.

In 2015, over 236 million opioid prescriptions were written and everyday, more than 90 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. But if you’re living in pain, there are other options. Dr. Christopher Miller uses machines like the DRX 9000 and SpineForce to reduce and alleviate neck and back pain.

