Relax this busy holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been talking a lot about fun events, festive things you can see and do for the holidays… why don’t we take some time to focus on ways to wind down? We all need and love “chill time” – it’s a necessity this time of year for ourselves, our family, and for guests who may be stopping by our home!

In this case, that involves creating spaces where you truly relax, and the design experts at UBU Home Furnishings have some great ideas for us!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

UBU Home Furnishings

Inside RiverTown Crossings under TGI-Fridays

$200 recliners, recliner sections and recliner sofas – until Thanksgiving

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

