District: No PFAS health risk at Rockford schools

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Rockford elementary schools have been cleared of any public health risk related to PFAS contaminating water in the area, the district says.

In a Nov. 15 letter to parents, Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler said samples taken at Cannonsburg, Crestwood and Lakes elementary schools were well below dangerous levels of PFAS.

The letter said the results from the schools ranged from .891 parts per trillion to 1.25 ppt. The Environmental Protection Agency Life Time Health Advisory Level is set at 70 ppt.

East Rockford Middle School was also tested for the chemical in October, which also came back negative.

Schibler said the schools underwent testing strictly as a precaution and the district will continue to test the wells annually and publish the results.

Waste from former Wolverine Worldwide dumps is suspected to be the cause of the contamination of wells in the area. PFAS used to be found in the Scotchgard that waterproofed Wolverine shoes. The chemical is a likely carcinogen and has been linked to other illnesses.

Wolverine Worldwide had been providing bottled water to students for students while the test results were pending.

There will be a town hall meeting hosted by the Kent County Health Department at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Rockford Freshman Center. Officials from several agencies will be available before and after the meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. to address concerns.

