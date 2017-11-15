Teen makes plea deal in W. MI gun thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the teens involved with the theft of several guns in West Michigan has taken a plea deal.

Desiree Taggart, 17, received three charges in connection to the break-ins at Cabela’s in Grandville and Barracks 616 in Cascade Township. Thirty-three guns were stolen during those two incidents.

As part of her plea deal, Taggart will plead guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to a felony and two breaking and entering charges will be dropped.

There is a sentencing hearing slated for Dec. 21.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

