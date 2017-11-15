Thanksgiving saved: Family promised oven after mishap





GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville family says they’ll be able to have Thanksgiving after help from Target 8 got them a stove in time for the holiday.

The Kowalewiczes bought an oven at Menards and were told it would be delivered at the beginning of the month, but then they learned it wouldn’t arrive until after the new year.

“I was like, there is definitely no Christmas, definitely no Thanksgiving. I was like, how are we going to eat?” Lacon Kowalewicz said.

Kowalewicz already invited everyone over.

“We have a big family and when he said we’re not going to have a stove, my heart just sank,” Kowalewicz said. “I was like, ‘I have to tell all these people there is going to be no Thanksgiving.'”

She got a notification that the new stove arrived on Nov. 3, so she and her husband sold their old stove to make room for the new one. When her husband went to pick up the new stove at the Menards in Ionia a few days later, it was nowhere to be found.

“They spent two hours looking around and finally they said, ‘We have no stove. It’s not even en route. It’s still overseas,'” Kowalewicz said.

Her family has been getting by on a borrowed plug-in burner, but that won’t cook the holiday favorites.

“A lot of people will be like, ‘Oh, it’s just a stove.’ But to me, it’s more. It’s the fact that family tradition’s gone, not being able to bake with my daughter now,” she said.

Menards said there was nothing it could do — until Target 8 called.

“When you (Target 8) contacted them, it was a couple hours afterwards the phone rang and it was a totally different tone,” Kowalewicz said.

Menards is now offering to drop off a loner stove for the family to use until the one they bought arrives.

Kowalewicz is happy. But, she said, “You shouldn’t have to go to a TV station or go to somebody to go higher up for you to actually want to do the right thing.”

The loner stove is supposed to arrive on Friday.

