10th annual Wine, Beer & Food Festival comes to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival kicks off Thursday at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will feature sampling booths that include an elite collection of wine, a Beer City station and Cider Row, The Vineyard and Hemingway Hall. More than 1,800 wines, beers, ciders and spirits will be available to try at the event.

Pairings will be available through the Ultimate Dining Experience where guests can find food featured from 14 restaurants in Grand Rapids.

The festival kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It continues Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door Thursday and $20 at the door Friday and Saturday. A three-day pass is available for $40. Guests will also need to buy sampling tickets for drinks and food, priced at $0.50 apiece.

