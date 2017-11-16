AAA: More than 1.6M from MI plan Thanksgiving travel

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA projects that more than 1.6 million people from Michigan will travel this month for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The auto club released its annual forecast on Thursday for people traveling 50 miles or more, saying that’s up 3.5 percent from last year. AAA says it would be the eighth consecutive year of growth for Thanksgiving travel in Michigan.

Nearly 90 percent of travelers plan to go by personal vehicle. Those motorists are expected to see higher gas prices than last year, since Michigan’s current average of $2.70 is 67 cents higher than last year’s average. Most others will travel by air or train.

AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting by research firm IHS Markit. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

