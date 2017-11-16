Accused of sexual harassment, Loy Norrix principal resigns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The principal of Loy Norrix High School has resigned amid allegations that he sexually harassed co-workers.

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Michael Rice read a short statement announcing Rodney Prewitt’s resignation at a Thursday night school board meeting, the board’s vice president confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

Prewitt, who was hired by KPS in 2013, was named in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit in December 2016. In that suit, which is still pending, a former counselor claimed Prewitt sexually harassed her and other women at the school and that he retaliated when she ignored his advances.

Prewitt was placed on administrative leave in October. Since then, director of secondary education Johnny Edwards has been serving as interim principal.

In 2001, Prewitt lost his teaching certificate in Florida after sexual harassment allegations surfaced there. At a public meeting in late October, the KPS superintendent said he didn’t know about that until about two years ago. He said the situation is leading the district to change out it checks the background of applicants.

