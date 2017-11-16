Authorities: Suspect stole $10K in liquor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing more than $10,000 in liquor.

The sheriff’s department said the thefts happened in greater Grand Rapids and elsewhere in the county, though it didn’t say in a Thursday Facebook post precisely where or when the thefts happened.

Authorities provided three surveillance photos of the suspect. In all two of them, he is wearing a hat bearing the Chicago Bulls logo. In the third, his hat says “Chicago.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

