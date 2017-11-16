Bridal trends for 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) It may be the most important dress you ever buy, so finding the right one is essential for your big day! eightWest welcomed America’s Bride into the studio today to talk about their selection, show off some dresses and talk about a special promotion to help with honeymoon planning.

Honeymoon special:

Purchase a bridal gown of $1,000 or more

Say Yes to the Dress in the month of November

Pay in full

If the gown is between $500 and $999 you will be entered to win a free tropical honeymooon if you pay in full.

White Friday sale:

Friday, November 24th: 11am – 7pm

Saturday, November 25th: 10am – 5pm

Sunday, November 26th: 12pm – 4pm

Up to 75% off!

America’s Bride

746 4 Mile Rd NW

Grand Rapids, MI, 49544

info@AmericasBride.us

844-USA-GOWN

