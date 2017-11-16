Calvin volleyball advances to national semifinals

Calvin College versus Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) University in a Division III National Championship quarterfinal. (Nov. 16, 2017)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a home crowd behind them, Calvin College volleyball made it one step closer to defending its national volleyball championship.

Calvin topped previously undefeated Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) three games to none in a national quarterfinal match at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

The Knights advance to play Wittenberg (Ohio) Unvirsity in the semifinals Friday.

Calvin is hosting the Division III National Championship tournament. The championship game is set for Saturday evening.