Calvin volleyball advances to national semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a home crowd behind them, Calvin College volleyball made it one step closer to defending its national volleyball championship.
Calvin topped previously undefeated Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) three games to none in a national quarterfinal match at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids Thursday evening.
==Watch highlights above.==
The Knights advance to play Wittenberg (Ohio) Unvirsity in the semifinals Friday.
Calvin is hosting the Division III National Championship tournament. The championship game is set for Saturday evening.