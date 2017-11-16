Ford Museum flips switch to holiday lights Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanksgiving is one week away, but the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum isn’t waiting to start its holiday celebration.

Thursday night, officials plan to flip the switch to thousands of lights in and around the museum.

The Salvation Army band and the Caroling Company will serenade visitors. The Salvation Army Canteen plans to serve up hot chocolate, coffee and cookies during the public ceremony, which starts at 7 p.m.

Admission to the Ford Museum is free following the event, giving visitors an opportunity to check out the annual “Christmas on the Grand” display of Christmas trees and holiday quilts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

