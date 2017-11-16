Hepatitis A outbreak reaches West Michigan

Related Coverage MI opens emergency ops center for hepatitis A outbreak

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A hepatitis A outbreak that’s gripped southeast Michigan has now reached West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says three cases of hepatitis A that were reported in Calhoun County are linked to the strain in southeast Michigan.

Since August 2016, health officials have received reports of 457 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Huron, Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. A total of 18 people have died.

Michigan activated the State Emergency Operations Center about two weeks ago to respond to the outbreak.

The MDHHS says the virus appears to be spreading from person to person through illicit drug use, but can also be contracted by close contact with someone with hepatitis A. That’s why health officials are advising high risk groups like those who live or work in prisons, live on the streets, use drugs, handle food or who have certain medical conditions to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

Those who do not have health insurance are encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Public Health Department to learn about their vaccination options.

Hepatitis A attacks the liver. It can cause fatigue, fever, nausea or loss of appetite, abdominal pain, joint pain, and jaundice. Most people recover, but some cases can advance to liver failure and death.

While the recent outbreak has been linked to drug use, hepatitis A is often spread when a person ingests fecal matter from food, water, or sources contaminated with infected feces.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

